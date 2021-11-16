By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

A world title opportunity for WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) could happen more sooner than later as long as Tszyu doesn’t stumble against WBO #7 Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) Wednesday night on PPV at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia.

“It’s a very real chance that our next outing will be against Brian Castano for that world title,” Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings told Wide World of Sports. “It’s just a matter of timing to see whether or not the mandate gets enforced and we will roll on with that.”