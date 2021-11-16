Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing has announced the signing of lightweight prospect Shinard Bunch to a long-term co-promotional contract. A former amateur standout, the 22-year-old Bunch is (17-1-1, 15 KOs). He is trained by Chino Rivas, managed by Hall of Famer J. Russell Peltz, and co-promoted by Lewkowicz and Nedal Abuhamoud of Nedal Promotions. Lewkowicz, who says he has a potential fight date in January for Bunch’s first under his co-promotional banner.
