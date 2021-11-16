If you’re not an ESPN+ subscriber yet, be sure to sign up. It’s the only U.S. platform offering the Crawford-Porter PPV. The PPV price is $69.99, ten bucks cheaper than the recent Fury-Wilder and Canelo-Plant PPVs.
Sorry, but sign up for ESPN+ and still buy this fight on PPV thru ESPN+? Nope. Will simply wait for a leaked copy once the fight is over. Besides, the man in the red suit is upon us next month. That means many gifts to buy, spirits to drink, and food to eat! My money is going towards the man in the red suit aka Santa. LOL
I hear you and it sucks we have to pay so much as Boxing fans, to see the best compete. But also hope fans support good fights when they are made. Fighters should be rewarded when both fighters are taking a risk and daring to be great. Their value comes from PPV numbers these days.
I dont like replays because immediately I can tell if it was KO or decision by the length of the video. Ruins the suspense. Sometimes they put the damn result as the title of the video.
The value is in making an event with a few of your die hard Boxing buddies and watching a cant miss fight.
I dont mind paying an annual subscription for ESPN plus as it gives a good amount of content and value for your money but don’t charge extra and make something a ppv that is BS. Also for fans that want to pay they should be given the opportunity on all services cable satellite etc this is total garbage. If you have to do it this way charge your ESPN+ subscribers $9.95 or something. Or do it DAZN way free for subscribers but also available to buy for nonsubscribers
For me, if its a fight I would be interested in seeing in person- then I figure a PPV charge saves me money. Easily hundreds for a local card, and as high as a couple grand for out of town. I can see many people will be hesitant with the holidays coming up and the set funds are for gifting but people are used to shelling out extra money this time of year also.
Arum wants to get out of the red like everyone else.
On a side note i find that You Tube removes full fight videos immediately but Daily Motion keeps them up Daily Motion a much better option. Also Allthebestfights sometimes finds Russian replay feeds and they never get taken down but when they post theYouTube link it usually is removed right away.
Way way WAY overpriced. That’s almost as much money as a full year subscription to DAZN, which showed Usyk-Joshua live without any extra charge.
DAZN is the best value for boxing. If there is content that you want to watch on ESPN+ besides boxing, that may also be a good value in terms of adding another monthly streaming fee.
It is a little disingenuous to say that the PPV price for this non-heavyweight and non-Canelo fight is cheaper (which it should be) without factoring in the ESPN+ subscription fee.
I just paid for Fury-Wilder III and Canelo-Plant. I don’t think I am going to buy another PPV this year.
I’ll be watching this thru TV Azteca, it plays immediately after the live broadcast an it’s free. For all those that do not live close to the U.S/MX border the MX live TV apps are easily found online.