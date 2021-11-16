By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Tim Tszyu 153.2 (69.52kg) vs. Takeshi Inoue 153.6 (69.68kg)

(WBO global and Asia Pacific super welterweight titles)

Tim Tszyu [on how he feels after making weight] “It’s alright, at least I made it and I’m coming for his head now. You’ve got to enjoy yourself. It’s all part of fight week. This is fun. I hope he’s had a great holiday here. The holiday ends tomorrow. Let him do what he wants. One thing I know is that I’m coming for his head and his body. It only ends one way. I’m coming for him.”

Takeshi Inoue: “From about two days before I was cutting just water weight and I was able to get down no problem. Now I’ll just be recovering; getting all my energy back in, eating some good food, relaxing. I feel confident I can make this a really good fight. I believe I’ll win by KO.”

Venue: Venue Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, NSW, Australia

Promoter: George and Matt Rose/No Limit Promotions

TV: Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View