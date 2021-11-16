Former WBA interim light heavyweight champion Robin Krasniqi says he hasn’t heard a peep out of the German Boxing Commission (BDB) since protesting his split decision loss to Dominic Bösel six weeks ago. The team of the Kosovo-born Krasniqi team questions why the international panel of judges were changed by the BDB to an all-German team (including the BDB President’s daughter) that they allege are close to German-born Bösel and promoter SES Boxing. They also point out when German Rico Mueller lost to Poland’s Rafal Jackiewicz last year, the BDB quickly acted on Team Mueller’s protest and reversed the decision in days.