By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Undefeated WBO interim jr middleweight beltholder Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) and challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their Showtime-televised clash this weekend at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.
Tim Tszyu: “I’ve had these two words of Spanish going through my mind: ‘No más.’ That’s the type of fight I intend to do. That’s my intention [to make him quit]. Charlo is the #1 priority. That’s the name that I want on my resume. As you play in video games, there’s a big boss and you’ve got to get rid of all these little bosses on the way to the big boss. Ocampo is next, but Charlo is the big boss I’ve got my eyes on.”
Carlos Ocampo: “On June 18 he will understand what it is to meet a Mexican. I will beat Tim Tszyu, make no mistake. This has been the best preparation of my career. The sparring was better than that of many world champions and my work won’t be in vain even though I have to go to the other side of the world…we’ll see a war if Tim wants it. And if he doesn’t, I’ll show him what it’s like to have 10,000 people watching him go down at home.”
A champion that actually fights twice in a three month period. What a breath of fresh air. This harkens back to the 80’s and 90’s. I am very impressed with Tim Tszyu.
as long as he dont quick like his papa against Hatton…Yes Impressed..!
Good for Tszyu but I think he def needed these fights before the Charlo fight. Tszyu doesn’t seem any better than Brain Castano and I’d be surprised if Castano is able to come back the same. Charlo beat Castano up the 1st fight and beat him to the canvas the second fight.
The fans want Charlo to lose so bad they pump these guys up, but they’re not ready for that fight.