By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undefeated WBO interim jr middleweight beltholder Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) and challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their Showtime-televised clash this weekend at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

Tim Tszyu: “I’ve had these two words of Spanish going through my mind: ‘No más.’ That’s the type of fight I intend to do. That’s my intention [to make him quit]. Charlo is the #1 priority. That’s the name that I want on my resume. As you play in video games, there’s a big boss and you’ve got to get rid of all these little bosses on the way to the big boss. Ocampo is next, but Charlo is the big boss I’ve got my eyes on.”

Carlos Ocampo: “On June 18 he will understand what it is to meet a Mexican. I will beat Tim Tszyu, make no mistake. This has been the best preparation of my career. The sparring was better than that of many world champions and my work won’t be in vain even though I have to go to the other side of the world…we’ll see a war if Tim wants it. And if he doesn’t, I’ll show him what it’s like to have 10,000 people watching him go down at home.”