Cruiserweight Roman Fury (2-0, 0 KOs), younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, scored a four round decision over Erik Nazaryan (29-33-4, 22 KOs) on Friday night at London’s historic York Hall. The bout was scored 40-36. With no amateur experience, the 6’2 26-year-old Fury is learning on the job.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
ATTENTION Author: Roman Fury IS Fury not just Fury’s brother.