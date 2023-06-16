Fury’s brother victorious Cruiserweight Roman Fury (2-0, 0 KOs), younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, scored a four round decision over Erik Nazaryan (29-33-4, 22 KOs) on Friday night at London’s historic York Hall. The bout was scored 40-36. With no amateur experience, the 6’2 26-year-old Fury is learning on the job. Prograis, Zorrilla make weight Tszyu-Ocampo Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

