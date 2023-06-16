Prograis, Zorrilla make weight WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis and challenger Danielito Zorrilla both weighed in at 139 pounds for their world title bout on DAZN Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Lousiana. Boots Ennis opponent named Fury's brother victorious Like this: Like Loading...

