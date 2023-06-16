WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis and challenger Danielito Zorrilla both weighed in at 139 pounds for their world title bout on DAZN Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Lousiana.
Im getting my tickets now and Flying out there for this 1. Im due for a New Orleans trip