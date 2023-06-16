IBF interim welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) will defend his belt against Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) on Showtime July 8 at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Boots Ennis: “I’m excited to be fighting in the main event and I can’t wait to get in the ring. I know Villa is a straightforward fighter and that’s tailor-made for me. I’m going to win because I’ve been putting in the work, day in and day out. All my hard work will show on fight night. I’m ready to shine and make a big statement on July 8. My time is now!”

Roiman Villa: “I’m very thankful to my team for this life-changing opportunity. Rashidi Ellis underestimated me before our last fight, so I knew I was going to win and go on to face Ennis. In order to be the best, you have to fight the best fighters. On July 8, I’m going to score another upset and ruin another undefeated record.”

The telecast will also feature unbeaten middleweight Yoelvis Gómez (6-0, 5 KOs) taking on middleweight contender Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO) in the ten round co-main event, plus lightweight knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs) against Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KOs) in the TV opener.