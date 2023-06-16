June 16, 2023
Boxing Results

Clarke outpoints Wach

2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) scored a workmanlike ten round decision over 6’8 former heavyweight title challenger Mariusz Wach (37-10, 20 KOs) on Friday night at London’s historic York Hall. It was a slow-paced tactical fight with Clarke outworking the 43-year-old Wach, but never coming close to getting a stoppage. The bout was scored 100-90.

Unbeaten female lightweight Caroline Dubois (7-0, 5 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round shutout over Yanina “Panterita” Lescano (13-3, 4 KOs). Dubois dropped Lescano in round five en route to an 80-71 verdict.

In a rematch, unbeaten cruiserweight Viddal Riley (9-0, 6 KOs) made it 2-0 against Anees Taj (7-4, 5 KOs). Riley won bouts by TKO in round four.

Unbeaten middleweight Aaron McKenna (17-0, 8 KOs) outpointed Uisma “Monstro” Lima (10-9 KOs) over ten rounds in a bout for the WBC International title.

Cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain (15-2, 8 KOs) outscored Dylan Bregeon (13-4-1, 3 KOs) over eight by a score of 78-74.

