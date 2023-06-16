Undefeated lightweight Frank “The Ghost” Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) will take on undefeated Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) in a WBC title eliminator on July 15 topping action live on Showtime from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
In the co-feature, future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) faces Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Opening the telecast, super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) meets former world champion Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder.
Wow, Donaire still trying to make 118 at 40. He should be at 122 if he still wants to fight. But, with Inoue going up to 122, why should Donaire be looking to be a champion at that weight, it’s 118, 126, or retire for Donaire in 2023.
He’s actually said 118 is easy for him and he could make 115 for the right fight. He’s looked pretty good lately against virtually everyone not named Inoue, so I have no problem with him going on just a little longer. If he wins this fight, maybe see if he get another big one and head off to the HOF.