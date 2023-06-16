Undefeated lightweight Frank “The Ghost” Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) will take on undefeated Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) in a WBC title eliminator on July 15 topping action live on Showtime from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

In the co-feature, future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) faces Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Opening the telecast, super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) meets former world champion Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder.