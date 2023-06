Weights from Atlantic City Dimash Niyazov 139.8 vs. Larry Fryers 139.9

(WBB super lightweight Title) Pierre Hubert Dibombe 167.1 vs. Derrick Findley 169

Joey Dawejko 266.6 vs. Dennis Vance 277

Victor Darocha 179.3 vs. Leandro Da Silva 180.5

Edward Donovan 146.5 vs. Nelson Morales 146 Venue: Ballys Atlantic City

Promoter: Champions Sports and Entertainment

Stream: BXNGTV.com

1st Bell: 7:30 PM ET

