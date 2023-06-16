Teofimo Lopez’s TAKEOVER of the 140lb weight division was a brief one. WBO President Paco Valcarcel has confirmed that Lopez has given up the WBO junior welterweight world championship he won against Josh Taylor last Saturday. “Just now @TeofimoLopez is texting me that he relinquished his jr welterweight title,” tweeted Valcarcel. “We should respect his decision…if he come back, WBO doors will be always open for him.”

The 25-year-old Lopez shockingly announced his retirement this week.