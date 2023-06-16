Teofimo Lopez’s TAKEOVER of the 140lb weight division was a brief one. WBO President Paco Valcarcel has confirmed that Lopez has given up the WBO junior welterweight world championship he won against Josh Taylor last Saturday. “Just now @TeofimoLopez is texting me that he relinquished his jr welterweight title,” tweeted Valcarcel. “We should respect his decision…if he come back, WBO doors will be always open for him.”
The 25-year-old Lopez shockingly announced his retirement this week.
It’s Barboza & Ramirez #1 and 2 for the vacant title. Same promoter and I think even same manager, so it should be an easy fight to make. I still think Lopez fights again at some point, but Barboza – Ramirez is a really good fight and they were probably going to end up fighting anyway at some point.
Good fight. Probably in Fresno
Teo didnt even give them the decency of a phone call? Quits the title via text lol. He knew they would ask and he didnt have good reason except that the competition is too great in the division. He isnt sure he would come out on top.
Also, he likely wants a new trainer, but his father has guilted him since a child at the thought replacing him.
Seems to have too many Toxic people around him.
Either way, fine boxer inside the ring. Nutcase outside of it.
Lmaooo competition at 140 is easier than at 135 lmaooo
Yea and tank don’t like move to 140 lbs he rather ask for dehydrations
I just don’t think he is as good as others think. I think he caught a hurt Loma in that fight and this last fight, Taylor just wasn’t the same as he was against Ramirez and others. That’s not his fault, he did what he had to do. With his dad in his corner, he will never be better , but I give him credit for that too. He is loyal. As far as I’m concerned, this is only a ploy.
Damn. Good luck in all his endeavors. He was great.
He really wasn’t that great, and his style was rather limited. He didn’t have far to go or long to stay.
He’s approaching this takeover the wrong way. He’s only setting himself back and missing out on financial opportunities. Odds are this little gamble of his will keep him out of the ring for sometime. Hopefully he uses that time to get some counseling and workout his daddy and ego issues.
Arum must have told him his next fight was against Haney for peanuts
Should only be one championship belt per division. Champion is defined as someone who has defeated all rivals in a competition. There are 10 “champions “ in every division. Ridiculous.
I wonder if tank would move to 140 to fight teofimo or tank will ask teofimo to dehydrate to 136 lbs???
These are the consequences of having Tyson Fury as an advisor
good riddance. thank you teo . boxing can do without people like you , sulaiman , de la hoya , canelo, fury and others. These folks just ruining boxing.
He’s getting divorced. If he goes to the court saying he’s retired with no future earnings that’s going to save him from paying alimony/spousal support etc. His lawyer probably told him not to get married. I’ve criticized his Dad, but his Dad was smart to tell him not to marry that girl.
**lawyer told him to retire.
I think he is playing with the boxing organizations and who knows even his promotional company, he wants and deserves to get paid – getting rid of the WBO also means no sanction fee for having the title, No mention of him giving up The Ring Belt so he is still the lineal champ at 140
Not sure what Bob Arum would do if Teo does want out of Top Rank
Remember Mikey Garcia did not fight for a while fighting in the court system against Arum