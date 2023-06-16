Gonzalez-Cesena collide July 29 ProBox TV will travel up the I4 to the Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida, on Wednesday, July 29 for a classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico battle. Puerto Rican super featherweight Orlando “Capu” Gonzalez (20-2, 12 KOs) faces Mexico’s Ramiro “Demon” Cesena (16-1-1, 13 KOs) in a ten rounder in the main event. Arrests Made In 2015 IBHOF Belts Theft Like this: Like Loading...

