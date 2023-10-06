Undefeated Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs), now elevated to full WBO junior middleweight champion, makes the first defense of his world title when he battles Brian Mendoza headlining action live on Showtime October 14 (Sunday, October 15 in Australia) from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.
Tim Tszyu: “There was no celebration, no nothing when Charlo stepped in the ring against Canelo and I became world champion. I’ll feel like a world champion once this fight with Mendoza is done. I want to earn it that way Brian and I are both in that top one percent of fighters in the world. He’s a style I haven’t faced before and I know he thrives on that underdog mentality. So, he of course has my respect. But he’s in there with someone that’s a different breed and it’s not going to end well for him. I promise to turn any remaining non-believers into believers. This is my time and my division now.”
the WBO sucks what ever happened to giving the fighter a chance to choose which title he wants to keep? but yet these organizations keep inventing extra titles and hand out rankings based on media popularity
I reckon that all the organisations are in cahoots with each other. WBO strip Charlo,but the WBC, WBA and IBF don’t. Tszyu gets elevated to champ. Then this allows a pathway for Charlo to have a chance to be undisputed again. Jermell isn’t stupid. He realised early he couldn’t hurt Canelo,but he got 12 valuable rounds in. Yes he lost,but he got rounds in and didn’t get damaged (except for the ego).
Just wondering how many boxers have been undisputed in their weight division twice?
All the Charlo drama is water under the bridge now, time to focus on Tszyu vs Mendoza. Despite the many Tszyu d*** riders on this platform, he has an easier opponent (albeit a solid one) in Mendoza to win the vacant belt, then Charlo. I almost want to see Tszyu get blitzed because of the confirmation bias displayed on this site, its appalling, but I will not stoop to the level that so many evil spirits desire of some to justify their cognitive dissonance. Here’s to a good fight, I’ll be watching. If Tszyu wins and Charlo goes back down to 154 and can’t get the fight he wants in Crawford, then make it happen for all the trinkets, Charlo still has three JMW belts.