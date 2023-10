Weights from Germany Osleys Iglesias 168 vs. Artur Reis 167.8

(IBO super middleweight title) Roman Fress 199.9 vs. Milosav Savic 196.2

Julian Vogel 153.2 vs. Milan Ganoska 152.1

Max Suske 167.1 vs. Aliaksandr Dzemka 169.1

Tom Laske 139.8 vs. Ondrej Toman 136.7

Ilias Mitaev 152.6 vs. Bazargur Jugder 148.2

Abdul Kader Kimba Issaka 175.5 vs. Tomas Podlac 181.9 Venue: Maritim Hotel, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

