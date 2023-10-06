Undefeated middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz, will face the most severe test of his career to date when he takes on former world title challenger Liam Williams at the Copper Box Arena on December2 live on TNT Sports. Sheeraz (18-0, 4 KOs), the WBC Silver champion, comes into the fight off the back of two quick stoppages over River Wilson-Bent and Dmytro Mytrofanov, who were both brutally dispatched in the second round. Williams (24-4-1, 19 KOs) returned to winning ways in November with a quick-fire victory over Nizar Trimech at York Hall after being on the wrong end of two 12 round points decisions against then middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade and Chris Eubank jr.
Good step up for Sheeraz.