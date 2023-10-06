October 6, 2023
Wood, Warrington make weight

0k8a7406
Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Leigh Wood 125.7 vs. Josh Warrington 125.3
(WBA featherweight title)

Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

