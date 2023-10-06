Leigh Wood 125.7 vs. Josh Warrington 125.3
(WBA featherweight title)
Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
England boxers has no endurance but they engage into the fight sometimes
Wood Tko 10
I still expect a good fight
That’s a bit of a generalisation. Like saying Panamanian boxers quit.
Of course because I’m not mention one by one it would take me 1 year to list names and that’s we generalize in order to send the message
There are Mexicans that are 6’5” tall and I’m not gona say we are tall in general we are mediums
Imagine if I write down names of the tall ones??? It would take me 5 years lol
Hopefully Cecilia Braekhus doesn’t wake up sick tomorrow morning and can go through with the fight. I was so damn disappointed when she couldn’t make it last time.