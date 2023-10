WBO #10 lightweight contender Miguel Madueno (30-1, 28 KOs) will come to Quebec on November 14 to challenge WBC #15 Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (36-7-2, 25 KOs) for his NABF title. The bout will take place at the Cabaret du Casino in Montreal. This will be a terrific fight.

Also in action will be middleweight Steven Butler (32-4-1, 26 KOs), coming off a loss to Janibek Alimkhanuly in a world championship bout last May.