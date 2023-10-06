This Saturday (October 7) Danish boxing promoter Bettina Palle once again presents an edition of Danish Fight Night in the magnificent Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. In the main event former IBF world champion Sarah Mahfoud (13-1, 3 KOs) defends her WBC Silver featherweight title against former multiple world champion Marcela Eliana Acuña (53-9-2, 20 KO’s) of Argentina. This will be the third fight for Sarah Mahfoud since losing a points decision to now undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano in Manchester in September 2022.

The 34-year-old Mahfoud, who was born in the Faroe Islands, is highly rated by all four major sanctioning organizations (IBF #1, WBO #2, WBC #4 and WBA #8).

She is seeking to avenge her loss to Amanda Serrano and points out, that she took the unification fight on only five weeks of notice starting from scratch having also worked as a registered hospital nurse up until the beginning of the camp. The experience and purse from that fight has given her more flexibility to prepare for future fights, and now she is on a mission to recapture at least one of the four major belts in the division.

The veteran fighter Marcela Eliana Acuña have fought in over 25 major world title bouts and is currently ranked 4, 2 and 7 by WBC, WBO and WBA. She is nearing the end of her fantastic career, but still have a clear goal as an active fighter.

Also on the bill is former European super light champion Enock Poulsen (13-0) who fights Italian southpaw Mirko Marchatti (8-5). This will be the last tune-up fight for Poulsen before he takes on the winner of the EBU title fight between Franck Petitjean and rising star Adam Azim by the end of February 2024.

24-year-old Danish super welter southpaw Oliver Meng (11-0), who is ranked 15 by WBA, meets another another Italien in Mirko Di Carlantonio (16-11-1) in an eight-round non-title fight. He defeated another Italian, Khalid El Harraz, in the main event back in May 2023.

Yusub Pashaev, an explosive 25-year-old Chechen-born Danish fighter from the amateur ranks, makes his pro debut in an interesting and very unpredictable middleweight contest against the more experienced and technical skilled Ali Hussein (8-2-1, 3 KO’s) from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Hamza Hussein (3-0), the 23-year-old younger brother of Ali Hussein, takes on Irakli Alanidze (5-2) in a cruiserweight battle, 4 rounds.

Danish super lightweight prospect Victor Ramon (2-0) takes on Luka Tvaliashvili (1-1) from Georgia, while heavyweight Mathias Hansen (1-0) takes on Dusan Krstin (8-15) from Serbia.

The eight pro fights are preceded by three amateur contests (three times three minutes Olympic style boxing). In the most interesting of those light middleweight Nikolai Terteryan takes on the technical skilled two-times Norwegian amateur champion Alborz Sabet.

Terteryan won the European Games back in June and qualified for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris as the first Danish boxer in 12 years. The last time a Danish boxer won an Olympic boxing medal was by super heavyweight Brian Nielsen back in 1992.

The event is promoted by Bettina Palle, the daughter of the late Hall of Fame promoter Mogens Palle, and the show can be viewed live on Pluto TV in Denmark, Sweden and Norway on Pluto TV Sport.

Pluto TV is a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, that can be watched on all devices for free and without registration. Live coverage starts at 8.45 PM CET, and earlier fights will be shown tape delayed immediately after the show.