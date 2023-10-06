The co-main event has been announced for the October 27th “WBO Night of Champions” card at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Managua, Nicaragua, headlined by WBO jr flyweight titlist Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez against Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata (14-1-1) on Friday, October 27th from Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Managua, Nicaragua.

It will feature another clash between Puerto Rico and Nicaragua, as WBO Latino Jr flyweight champion #4 Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (11-3, 8 KOs) defends his title against undefeated WBO #15 ranked challenger Kevin Vivas (7-0, 2 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

IBF #13, WBO #4 Rene Santiago of Humacao, Puerto Rico once again travels abroad to make his 2nd defense of his Latino title. This past April he headlined an All-Star Boxing card from Panama, stopping local fan favorite Carlos Ortega in the 8th round of a fire-filled fight.

“We are excited to be back in the ring defending my belt in such an important show” Notes Rene Santiago “Another win will put me at the doorstop of a title opportunity which has been my goal since I started boxing. A big thanks to WBO, my manager Margaro Cruz and Tuto Zabala Jr for making this happen.”

Kevin Vivas of Nindiri has an accomplished amateur background, winning Bronze in the 2019 Lima Panamerican Games. Vivas was also awarded 2022 Nicaragua Boxer of the year, impressively fighting 5 times in the year. Now he’s ready to take the next big step in his career.

“I am looking forward to fighting for my first belt as a professional in front of my hometown fans” States Kevin Vivas “We feel ready and confident of a thrilling victory on Oct.27.”

“This will be a great card from top to bottom, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua are two countries with a rich boxing history. We can expect fireworks on Fight Night,” added Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr

7 more bouts round off the world title bill. #GonzalezZapata is promoted by All Star Boxing Inc and airs live at 9PM/ EDT on ESPN+ (USA & Puerto Rico) and ESPN Knockout (Latin America)