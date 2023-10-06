October 5, 2023
Zurdo-Smith Final Press Conference

Photo: Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

Cruiserweights Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) and Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their WBA eliminator on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and live around the world on DAZN.

Zurdo Ramirez: The first time I fought in Las Vegas was at the Cosmopolitan and I want to repeat what happened last time and have my hand lifted in the air in victory.”

Joe Smith Jr: “Like I said, I’m glad to be back…this weekend, I’m looking to make another statement.”

Oscar De La Hoya: “When you have a former world champion — the first 168-pound Mexican champion of the world and you have Joe Smith Jr., the common man who comes to fight and is a legend killer fighting the likes of Bernard Hopkins and more — this has the makings of a great fight.”

  • I didn’t realize Zurdos height next to Smith. Smith is going to feel him out for about 2 rounds and then it’s bombs away. Ramirez will try to exchange and that will be his undoing. Boxing Smith off the back-foot is his only way of winning because stepping into the line of fire would not be wise in this fight.

    I got Smith by unanimous decision and Ramirez by controversial majority decision.

    Reply
