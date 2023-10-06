Cruiserweights Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) and Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their WBA eliminator on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and live around the world on DAZN.

Zurdo Ramirez: The first time I fought in Las Vegas was at the Cosmopolitan and I want to repeat what happened last time and have my hand lifted in the air in victory.”

Joe Smith Jr: “Like I said, I’m glad to be back…this weekend, I’m looking to make another statement.”

Oscar De La Hoya: “When you have a former world champion — the first 168-pound Mexican champion of the world and you have Joe Smith Jr., the common man who comes to fight and is a legend killer fighting the likes of Bernard Hopkins and more — this has the makings of a great fight.”