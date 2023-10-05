“Kingry” Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) will make his highly anticipated return to the ring against Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday, December 2. Venue, undercard, and ticket info will be announced in the coming weeks. Scheduled for twelve rounds, the super lightweight fight will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.
Ryan Garcia: “Let’s go! I am so excited to announce that I will be fighting Oscar Duarte on December 2. I’m back and feeling better and stronger than before. I wanted Duarte for me and for the fans. He’s tough and I’m ready to give people another show at my best weight again. Say whatever you want about Ryan Garcia, but I’m always going to give the fans what they want. Love you. See you December 2 on DAZN.”
Oscar Duarte: “I am ready to win this fight. I will lift the name of Mexico up on high.”
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “This is one of the reasons fight fans love Ryan — instead of taking baby steps back after a hard fought fight, he is returning against a guy with lethal power who doesn’t take a step backwards. Whoever emerges victorious is immediately in line for a shot against any of the current world champions. Fans aren’t going to want to miss this one.”
