Weights from London Ellis Zorro 199.25 vs. Luca D’Ortenzi 200

(WBO European cruiserweight title) Masood Abdullah 125.25 vs. Marc Leach 124.5

Karol Itauma 180.5 vs Dmytro Fedas 179.5

Joshua Frankham 154.25 vs. George Davey 153.5

Carl Fail 157.25 vs. Angel Emilov 159.5

Chris Bourke 120.5 vs. Adam Mbega 122.25

Sam King 161 vs. Dwain Grant 158.5 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: TNT Sports (UK) Wood-Warrington Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.