October 6, 2023
Boxing News

Boxing back in Long Beach Nov 4

CBN Promotions (headed by former Thompson Boxing exec Alex Camponovo) has announced its second edition of “New Blood” taking place November 4 at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, formerly known as Thunder Studios. Televised fights will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network﻿.

The eight-round main event will showcase welterweight Louie Lopez (14-2-1, 5 KOs) against Salvador Briceno (17-7, 11 KOs). Undefeated super welterweight Alejandro Luis Silva (20-0-1, 15 KOs) will face TBA in the eight round co-main event.

