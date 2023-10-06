October 6, 2023
Weights from Montreal

Clavel W
Evelin Bermudez 106.6 vs. Kim Clavel 107.8
(WBO/IBF female junior welterweight titles)

Sebastien Bouchard 147.2 vs. Mazlum Arkeniz 146.8
Marie-Pier Houle 138.5 vs. Cindy Reyes Espinoza 140
Caroline Veyre 125 vs. Jessica Bellusci 125.2
Derek Pomerleau 159 vs. Michal Chludil 158

Note: Arturo Gatti Jr. will fight in an amateur bout on the undercard.

Venue: Place Bell in Laval, Canada.
Promoter: Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM)
TV: PPV ($29.99)

  • Oddly enough, Canadian women have been on a bad run as of late in boxing. This is a huge fight (and card) for their recent success because it hasn’t been very good over the past year or two.

  • Man, you know you are getting old when Gatti Jr. is on the under card even though it’s an amateur bout. Fight on!

