Weights from Montreal Evelin Bermudez 106.6 vs. Kim Clavel 107.8

(WBO/IBF female junior welterweight titles) Sebastien Bouchard 147.2 vs. Mazlum Arkeniz 146.8

Marie-Pier Houle 138.5 vs. Cindy Reyes Espinoza 140

Caroline Veyre 125 vs. Jessica Bellusci 125.2

Derek Pomerleau 159 vs. Michal Chludil 158 Note: Arturo Gatti Jr. will fight in an amateur bout on the undercard. Venue: Place Bell in Laval, Canada.

Promoter: Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM)

TV: PPV ($29.99) Common Man, Zurdo make weight Boxing back in Long Beach Nov 4 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

