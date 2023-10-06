Evelin Bermudez 106.6 vs. Kim Clavel 107.8
(WBO/IBF female junior welterweight titles)
Sebastien Bouchard 147.2 vs. Mazlum Arkeniz 146.8
Marie-Pier Houle 138.5 vs. Cindy Reyes Espinoza 140
Caroline Veyre 125 vs. Jessica Bellusci 125.2
Derek Pomerleau 159 vs. Michal Chludil 158
Note: Arturo Gatti Jr. will fight in an amateur bout on the undercard.
Venue: Place Bell in Laval, Canada.
Promoter: Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM)
TV: PPV ($29.99)
Oddly enough, Canadian women have been on a bad run as of late in boxing. This is a huge fight (and card) for their recent success because it hasn’t been very good over the past year or two.
Man, you know you are getting old when Gatti Jr. is on the under card even though it’s an amateur bout. Fight on!
