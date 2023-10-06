Joe Smith Jr 191.8 vs. Zurdo Ramirez 191.6
(WBA cruiserweight eliminator)
Bektemir Melikuziev 167.6 vs. Alantez Fox 167.2 Ibs.
Darius Fulghum 170.2 vs. Alan Campa 168.8
Eric Tudor 153.4 vs. Jose Sanchez 153.8
Tristan Kalkreuth 199.2 vs. Aaron Casper 193
Daniel Luna 133.8 vs. Erick Benitez 134.2
Jahyae Brown 152.4 vs. Victor Toney 156.4
Venue: Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Promoter: Golden Boy, Star Boxing
TV: DAZN
So its settled. Watching these fights then Dodgers VS DBacks.
Should be an easy and fine Saturday. Go Blue.
Zurdo is a big boy!
I think Smith’s best days are long past. I expect a KO.
Darn, as big as Zurdo looks he was really a weight bully when competing at 168.