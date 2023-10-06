Common Man, Zurdo make weight Joe Smith Jr 191.8 vs. Zurdo Ramirez 191.6

(WBA cruiserweight eliminator) Bektemir Melikuziev 167.6 vs. Alantez Fox 167.2 Ibs.

Darius Fulghum 170.2 vs. Alan Campa 168.8

Eric Tudor 153.4 vs. Jose Sanchez 153.8

Tristan Kalkreuth 199.2 vs. Aaron Casper 193

Daniel Luna 133.8 vs. Erick Benitez 134.2

Jahyae Brown 152.4 vs. Victor Toney 156.4 Venue: Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Promoter: Golden Boy, Star Boxing

