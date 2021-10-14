By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The promoter of WBO #1 light-middleweight Tim Tszyu has confirmed that Tszyu’s November 17 contest against WBO #7 Takeshi Inoue will go ahead in Sydney and not in Brisbane due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the impact of hotel quarantine on the health and welfare of our fighters, made it impossible for the fight to continue in Queensland,” No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose told Wide World of Sport.

“I want to stress that we are completely supportive of the hotel quarantine system and would like to specifically thank Queensland Health for doing all they could to make this fight happen on the Gold Coast.

“I can promise everyone that No Limit Boxing will be back on the Gold Coast bigger and better than ever in 2022.”

Tszyu can lock in a shot at a world title fight against Brian Castano with a victory over Inoue.