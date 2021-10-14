By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #3, WBO #3 light welterweight Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) who is a southpaw, spoke to Fightnews.com® about traveling to Las Vegas from Australia to work in sparring sessions with WBO champion Shakur Stevens with further sparring sessions scheduled with Devin Haney and Shawn Porter. Paro and his management are in talks with Top Rank and Matchroom about possibly signing.

SPARRING WORLD CHAMP IN VEGAS

“I am getting some real good work in Las Vegas. I have been here three weeks and I am here until early December though things might change. We have impressed a lot of people. I have been sparring WBO 130 pound champion Shakur Stevens. After our first sparring session, he dropped using other (southpaw) sparring partners and only used me. It has been great to get that world class sparring. I have had five sparring sessions with Shakur and tomorrow will be six which will be the last one because he fights next weekend.

“Stevens is hands down the best boxer I have ever been in the ring with. His boxing IQ is next level. He was also a great amateur- he is the best of the best. I also sparred with two-time world champion Rances Barthelemy. We will be working with Devin Haney but we are committed to finish with Shakur Stevens. So next week we will work with Devin Haney if he needs us.

“There is talk of sparring Rolando Romero who is fighting Gervonta Davis. They are looking for southpaw sparring also. It’s endless. We will be sparring Shawn Porter too. The variety is endless. Steve Rollins has been organizing the sparring. He knows everyone here. He has been here in America for over twenty years. I am not staying on the strip in Las Vegas.”

NO HOLIDAY IN LAS VEGAS

“I am not on a holiday. I am here for work. I am staying in a little quiet place where I cook my own meals. I will be here for another six weeks minimum. In a few weeks, I will be sparring at Justin Fortune’s Los Angeles gym against a top Russian boxer Sergey Lipinets. I will check out LA for a couple of days then back to Vegas.”

TALKS WITH TOP RANK AND MATCHROOM

“We will have talks with Top Rank and Matchroom. It’s all happening at the moment. We will just stay level-headed and keep impressing people. With Angelo DiCarlo looking after my best interest it will be good.”

POSSIBLE FIGHT ON DECEMBER 18

“There is nothing set in stone but I could be fighting on the undercard of Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall on December 18 in Scotland.

“I think Taylor beats Catterrall and then vacates and it will be my time. I would be confident of beating the top-rated. WBO and IBF 140 pound boxers. There was talk before Covid came that I would fight Catterrall. I am confident against anyone in that division. Josh Taylor has ruled the 140 division and is now looking at Terrence Crawford to see if he can rule another division. Anyone rated above me – I want them. I want that top spot.”

MY BEST PERFORMANCE

“My best performance was over Fatih Keles who had over 400 amateur fights and a Turkish Olympian also undefeated when I fought him. He was good. He would have boxed every style. I lost one or two rounds in that fight.

TRAINING AT BONES ADAMS GYM

“I am training at Bones Adams’ gym and sparring at DLX gym. My manager and coach is Alfie DiCarlo (attorney) and my promoter is Angelo DiCarlo. I speak to Alfie a few times every day and when I fight he will be there. They have done everything perfectly.

“It’s looking like I will be back in Las Vegas early next year. I need to be here. I spar Shakur on Thursday. I run early and train in the gym at 11am.”

FINAL WORD

“Thank you to Fightnews.com® and thanks to my promoter Angelo DiCarlo and manager Alfie DiCarlo for giving me this great opportunity to work with the best.”