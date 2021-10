The latest signings by Probellum, the new boxing venture of Richard Schaefer, include former IBF bantamweight champion Paul Butler (33-2, 15 KOs), Olympic light welterweight bronze medalist Hovhannes Bachkov, UK amateur middleweight Mark Dickinson, USA amateur heavyweight Darius Fulghum, and WBA Intercontinental champion Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KOs).

Probellum also announced co-promotion agreements with Canadian promoter Groupe Yvon Michel and Rosendo Alvarez’ Bufalo Boxing in Nicaragua.