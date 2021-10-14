October 14, 2021
ESPN+ to air card from Cancun Saturday

A busy Saturday night of boxing viewing just got busier. Going against DAZN and TrillerVerz III, ESPN+ will air unbeaten super flyweight David “El General” Cuellar (19-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-round main event against former world champion Moises Fuentes (25-6-1, 14 KOs) at Oasis Arena in Cancun, Mexico.

In other action, junior featherweight prospect Cristopher “Pollo” Lopez (13-0-1, 10 KOs) looks to extend his winning streak to eight against knockout artist Franklin Manzanilla (20-6, 19 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

In a four-round junior lightweight bout, Alberto Mora will make his professional debut against Nestor Mejia (0-0-1).

Welterweight Taras Shelestyuk (18-0, 10 KOs), who captured a bronze medal for Ukraine at the 2012 London Olympics, will fight Ernesto Espana (31-2-1, 26 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Reigning WBC female light flyweight world champion Yesenia Gomez (18-5-3, 6 KOs) will take on Itzayana Cruz (6-7, 1 KO) in an eight-round non-title fight.

