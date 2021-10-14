Boxeo Telemundo returns Friday to kick off their fall series. World-ranked light flyweights will take center stage as WBC #14 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-19, 19 KOs) challenges WBA Fedecentro champion and WBA #15 Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (14-4-1, 8 KOs). The ten round main event will take place at the famed Auditorio BB in Mexico City, Mexico.

Torres surprised many pulling off multiple upsets the past few years. His five-fight win streak came to an end versus world-ranked Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez in his last outing. He feels that at the age of 40 he still can win at the top level.

And what’s the story behind that nickname? Keep reading.

How was your preparation for your upcoming fight?

It was a very hard camp because we know that I am in a very tough fight but I am ready.

Can you speak about your last fight where you saw your win streak come to an end?

I was cut in the fight but I feel it was from a headbutt. I thought the bout was going to end in a no-contest.

What do you attribute to being able to compete at such a high level at 40 years of age especially in the smaller divisions?

I would say the fact that I have remained discipline and taking good care of myself.

What do you know about your opponent?

I have watched his last two fights and he likes to come forward. He is a real warrior.

How do you plan to match his intensity with the youth in his favor?

I think my experience will be a factor in this fight and I am still quite physically strong enough to hold my own.

What would a victory Friday do for your career?

It would put me into serious world title contention. God willing I will be looking for a world title opportunity following victory on Friday.

What kind of fight awaits the fans Friday night?

A fight between two true Mexican warriors is guaranteed excitement and a must-see event.

“Ichiro Ozeki” Torres vs “El Mini” Aragon Vega will air live Friday October 15th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo. Promoter is All Star Boxing, Inc (Felix “Tutico” Zabala)

Oh yes, about that nickname.

Armando’s uncle is former WBC light flyweight champion German “Ozeki” Torres. When Torres started his pro career in Japan, he paid homage to his uncle by fighting his first 13 professional bouts under the name Ichiro Ozeki.