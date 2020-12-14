By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #4, WBA #8, WBC #10 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) will clash with IBF #15 welterweight Bowyn Morgan (21-1, 11 KOs) at the BankWest Stadium, Parramatta, NSW, Australia on Wednesday with the IBF Australasian and WBO Global titles up for grabs televised on Main Event Foxtel Pay-Per-View network.

“He’s coming to my hometown thinking he’s going to take me? There is no way I would ever allow that to happen,” said Tszyu. “That’s like saying someone is coming to your house to steal something from you. Would you defend it? Of course, you would. I am coming to defend everything I’ve got.

“I represent the last name Tszyu all around the world, in Russia and Australia, to all the diehard boxing fans from everywhere. We’re coming for the same thing. I don’t want to leave it to the judges either.

“I’ve got a big reach advantage. If he tries to box me on the outside, he won’t land a punch. Not one punch. His only option is to come forward and get inside, there’s no other option. Let’s just be sure that when he tries to come forward, he will get clocked. I’m coming for the knockout.”

IBF Supervisor: Ben Keilty

WBO Supervisor: Danny Leigh

Promoter: Matt Rose/No Limit Promotions