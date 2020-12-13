After Anthony Joshua dominated and then knocked out IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev Saturday night in London, the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion stated he wants the WBC belt, currently held by countryman Tyson Fury – they remain on a collision course to decide an undisputed champion in 2021.

“I started this game in 2013. I’ve been chasing all the belts. I’ve been dealing with mandatories,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “Of course I want the challenge. It’s not about the opponent, it’s about the legacy and the belt. Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal.

“It’s one fight at a time, picking them off one by one. That’s all it’s about for me. I’ve got to stay focused.”

“There’s been a lot of talk,” promoter Eddie Hearn added. “As he said, it’s less talk, more action. Since he came into the office, he wanted to be the undisputed champion of the world. We’re going to be friendly, we’re going to be nice. We know what we have to do. Starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away.

“It’s the only fight to be made in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in British boxing history.”