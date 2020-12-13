After Anthony Joshua dominated and then knocked out IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev Saturday night in London, the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion stated he wants the WBC belt, currently held by countryman Tyson Fury – they remain on a collision course to decide an undisputed champion in 2021.
“I started this game in 2013. I’ve been chasing all the belts. I’ve been dealing with mandatories,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “Of course I want the challenge. It’s not about the opponent, it’s about the legacy and the belt. Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal.
“It’s one fight at a time, picking them off one by one. That’s all it’s about for me. I’ve got to stay focused.”
“There’s been a lot of talk,” promoter Eddie Hearn added. “As he said, it’s less talk, more action. Since he came into the office, he wanted to be the undisputed champion of the world. We’re going to be friendly, we’re going to be nice. We know what we have to do. Starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away.
“It’s the only fight to be made in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in British boxing history.”
Let’s not get too excited yet! Wilder’s possible rematch with Fury is a factor. Plus, any injury or promoter’s BS could be a huge damper in delaying the showdown. I personally feel Fury will easily beat AJ in a boxing game that will be a tactical and boring event. Fury too ring smart!
I hope this fight is definitely made in 2021. I love both guys but Tyson Fury should be able to out box AJ. But AJ is so determined and strong he could end any fight with a couple of vicious shots. It’s gonna be a great fight or two.
Tyson Fury has questions he needs to answer. And he can’t avoid them by avoiding his rematch agreement with Wilder. Wilder has a powerful representation that will result in either a Fury-Wilder3 fight, Fury cheating history getting exposed, or a very huge check sent to Wilder’s team.
Fury beat Wilder twice and everyone knows it. No need for a third fight.
Unfortunately, from the way I understand it, legal contracts say otherwise and both fighters signed paperwork prior to the second fight. Legalities can dictate many outcomes because it rides on one thing; money in the court of law.
It was widely reported after the second fight that the third fight must take place within 6 months of the second. That clearly didn’t happen. If Wilder is serious about wanting this rematch, the deal needs to be signed post haste. No one benefits from Fury and Wilder sitting on the sidelines in a protracted legal battle that would almost certainly end in arbitration.
Great superfight !!
Cant wait, no reason for this not to be made, especially since Wilder and now Pulev are out the way.