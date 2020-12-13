

In a clash for the German domestic cruiserweight title, Roman Fress (12-0, 7 KOs) scored an explosive fourth round KO over Erdogan Kadrija (16-3, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. Fress laid out Kadrija with an uppercut at the 2:02 mark.

IBF Youth light heavyweight beltholder Tom Dzemski (16-0,9 KOs) outpointed Jihad Nasif (12-2-1, 4 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74 3x.

Other Results:

Nina Meinke W8 Angela Cannizzaro (female featherweight)

Jurgen Uldedaj TKO4 Bojan Castic (cruiserweight)

Tomas Salek KO3 Mario Lakatos (heavyweight)

Artur Henrik KO2 Krisztian Santa (middleweight)