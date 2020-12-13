December 13, 2020
Boxing Results

Shakur Stevenson shuts out Clary

Shakur Stevenson V Toka Khan Clary Fight Night
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

WBO #1, WBC #2 super featherweight and former WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) outclassed Toka Kahn Clary (28-3, 19 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night in the bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Total domination for Stevenson who won easily 100-90 on all three judges’ cards.

“He knew how to survive. He came in there to survive, and that’s what he did,” said Stevenson.

“I want the WBO [130lb] belt first. The winner of Frampton and Herring have to come see me. After that, we want Berchelt!”

Nakatani, down twice, then KOs Verdejo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Shaqueers fights are about as boring as he is ugly!! I knew I should have switched to the UFC main event.

    Reply

  • shakur clout chasing and Tim Bradley is still showing hes too punchy from all 3 ass whippings he took from Pacqiuao and the beating he endured from provodnikov and ass whooping he took against Marquez which most boxing experts thought he lost and according to Bradley tonight if fighters should have their coaches stop fights because their getting hit too much then the feather fisted Bradley would have lost half of his fights and Top Rank/ESPN get rid of Bradley hes starting to babble like the tweaker Paulie “weakest punching champion in the history of boxing” Malaggnagi to Andre Ward you are a class act sir keep up the good work its should be you and Kellerman doing these fights

    Reply

    • I agree, Bradley needs to go, he SUCKS!!! I’ve never heard someone say so much dumb shit. I liked Paulie though, at least he had boxing knowledge and was a good commentator.

      Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: