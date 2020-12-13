

WBO #1, WBC #2 super featherweight and former WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) outclassed Toka Kahn Clary (28-3, 19 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night in the bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Total domination for Stevenson who won easily 100-90 on all three judges’ cards.

“He knew how to survive. He came in there to survive, and that’s what he did,” said Stevenson.

“I want the WBO [130lb] belt first. The winner of Frampton and Herring have to come see me. After that, we want Berchelt!”