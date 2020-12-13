WBO #1, WBC #2 super featherweight and former WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) outclassed Toka Kahn Clary (28-3, 19 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night in the bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Total domination for Stevenson who won easily 100-90 on all three judges’ cards.
“He knew how to survive. He came in there to survive, and that’s what he did,” said Stevenson.
“I want the WBO [130lb] belt first. The winner of Frampton and Herring have to come see me. After that, we want Berchelt!”
Shaqueers fights are about as boring as he is ugly!! I knew I should have switched to the UFC main event.
shakur clout chasing and Tim Bradley is still showing hes too punchy from all 3 ass whippings he took from Pacqiuao and the beating he endured from provodnikov and ass whooping he took against Marquez which most boxing experts thought he lost and according to Bradley tonight if fighters should have their coaches stop fights because their getting hit too much then the feather fisted Bradley would have lost half of his fights and Top Rank/ESPN get rid of Bradley hes starting to babble like the tweaker Paulie “weakest punching champion in the history of boxing” Malaggnagi to Andre Ward you are a class act sir keep up the good work its should be you and Kellerman doing these fights
I agree, Bradley needs to go, he SUCKS!!! I’ve never heard someone say so much dumb shit. I liked Paulie though, at least he had boxing knowledge and was a good commentator.
How boring is Stevenson, let me count the ways!
SS is a master boxer making Newark proud. p4p #1 fighter within 2 years.