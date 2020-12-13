

WBO #14 lightweight Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) scored a spectacular with ninth round KO over IBF #5, WBO # 12 Felix Verdejo (27-2, 17 KOs) on Saturday night in the bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Verdejo dropped Nakatani with right hands in rounds one and four. Nakatani turned the tables in round seven hurting Verdejo. Nakatani took over after that, dropping Verdejo twice in round nine to end it. Time was 1:45.

It was Nakatani’s first fight since a unanimous decision loss to Teofimo Lopez in July 2019. “I fought Lopez, and I want to fight him again, and that’s why I kept going,” said Nakatani afterward. “I want to go for the knockout like I did today. and that’s going to be my style.”

“Throwing shots from the top didn’t work. With the distance, it didn’t work, and I went from below to get the shots in.”