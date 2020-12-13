Unbeaten WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert (15-0, 6 KOs) impressively stopped WBA #4 rated Jaime Arboleda (16-2, 13 KOs) in round eleven of a firefight on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Good two-way action. Arboleda threw more punches, but Colbert was more accurate. Colbert was deducted a point for a low blow in round eight. Round nine was toe-to-toe and Colbert floored Arboleda at the end of the round. Arboleda seemed to have the fight taken out of him after that. Colbert dropped him twice in round eleven and got the stop with Arboleda headed to the canvas again. Time was 1:37.