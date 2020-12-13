Unbeaten super middleweight KO artist Edgar Berlanga (16-0, 16 KOs) scored a first round KO over Ulises Sierra (15-2-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in the bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Berlanga dropped Sierra three times before the bout was halted at 2:40. Sierra, a former sparring partner for Canelo and Andre Ward, had never been stopped.

“{I want} rounds,” said Berlanga afterwards. “The better competition, the better opposition we fight, I believe we’re going to get those rounds in. We ended 2020 with a bang. 2021 is big year for us, and I’m looking forward to it.”