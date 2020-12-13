Unbeaten super middleweight KO artist Edgar Berlanga (16-0, 16 KOs) scored a first round KO over Ulises Sierra (15-2-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in the bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Berlanga dropped Sierra three times before the bout was halted at 2:40. Sierra, a former sparring partner for Canelo and Andre Ward, had never been stopped.
“{I want} rounds,” said Berlanga afterwards. “The better competition, the better opposition we fight, I believe we’re going to get those rounds in. We ended 2020 with a bang. 2021 is big year for us, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Wake me when he fights a top 100 fighter in his division.
Berlanga is too big. Even glancing blows or punches to the guard are enough so far
Would love to see him cave Canelos head in!!! This dude is the future not Shaqueer Stevenson
For his sake, they’re going to have to find someone to give him some rounds — see what he really has. You’d hate for him to get all the way to a title fight before you see what’s REALLY in there.
But in the meantime, I have to nothing to say against this guy. There was no way I thought he’d win this one in the first round. Well done Berlanga!
Say no more- Berlanga’s star is going to continue to rise and rise. I honestly believe he doesn not care about his KO streak- it just happens. Like a home run hitter not swinging for the fences; they just get the jacks! Now, I will have to say- he did get tagged solidly a few times. He walked right through them, but what will happen when he steps it up? He was targeting Canelo in 2 years! I say cut that in half, if not sooner!
What negative thing can you say about Berlanga? He’s become one of the most exciting fighters of the sport and gives us what we want to see. This fighting style is dangerous because fighters that fall in love with their power will eventually face a boxer that can pick them apart, counter them, and out them to sleep. My biggest question is can Berlanga actually box?