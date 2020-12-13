Unbeaten super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (13-0, 5 KOs) scored a ten round split decision against former world champion Argenis Mendez (25-6-3, 12 KOs). Hitchins outboxed Mendez to win in a forgettable fight by scores of 98-92, 99-91. Mendez was surprisingly up 97-93 on the third card.
WBA #11 middleweight Ronald Ellis (18-1-2, 11 KOs) was victorious when WBC #9 Matt Korobov (28-4-1, 14 KOs) suffered a leg injury in round four. Korobov didn’t come out for round five. Ellis missed weight by five pounds.
Might be coming to the end of the road for Korobov. Body doesn’t seem to wanna play nice anymore.
Mendez, the winner ?! What fight were you looking at , Ackerman ?