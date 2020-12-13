WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
December 12, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Mohegan Sun

Unbeaten super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (13-0, 5 KOs) scored a ten round split decision against former world champion Argenis Mendez (25-6-3, 12 KOs). Hitchins outboxed Mendez to win in a forgettable fight by scores of 98-92, 99-91. Mendez was surprisingly up 97-93 on the third card.

WBA #11 middleweight Ronald Ellis (18-1-2, 11 KOs) was victorious when WBC #9 Matt Korobov (28-4-1, 14 KOs) suffered a leg injury in round four. Korobov didn’t come out for round five. Ellis missed weight by five pounds.

