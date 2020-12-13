December 12, 2020
Boxing Results

Cassius Chaney, Evan Holyfield win by KO

Unbeaten heavyweight Cassius Chaney (20-0, 14 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Jason Bergman (27-19, 18 KOs) at the sold-out Champion Boxing Gym in Jonesboro, Georgia. Chaney stalked Bergman for two rounds, then dropped him with a barrage of punches in round three. Bergman beat the count, but was floored again by a big right hand. Time was 2:23

Unbeaten super welterweight Evan “Yung” Holyfield (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Donnis Reed (3-8, 2 KOs). The bout was halted at 1:53 after a non-stop barrage of punches by Holyfield, who is the son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield (who was at ringside).

