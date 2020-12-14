Two-time World Champion Tracy Harris Patterson headlines the 2021 class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame. Patterson, from Grady, Alabama won World titles at Super Bantamweight and Super Featherweight during a 16-year career in which he compiled a 63-8-2 record with 43 knockouts. Patterson will be inducted in the Pro Boxer category.

In the Amateur Boxer/Toughman category, fan favorite Eric “Butterbean” Esch of Jasper, AL is the inductee for his five World Toughman titles.

Other winners are:

Old Timer: Sgt. Sammy Baker

Manager/Trainer/Promoter: Jerry Tillman

Support Personnel: Larry Bright

Alabama only inducts one person per category per year. Inductions are held as part of a professional fight card. The 2021 card/induction ceremony date and location will be announced soon. Former inductees, Alabamians Evander Holyfield, Deontay Wilder, Earnie Shavers and Byron Mitchell are expected to attend.