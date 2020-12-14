By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Australian boxing community is in mourning with the passing of Sydney-based promoter Barry Raff who has passed away at the age of 72 years. Barry had six professional bouts during the 1960s and 70s and began his career as a promoter at the Bankstown Sports club in 1990 with such notable boxers appearing as future world title challenger Kevin Kelly and Manny Pacquiao’s strength and. conditioner Justin Fortune. He had his final show in 2015 at the Club Punchbowl in Sydney.

Raff was a keen traveller and spent many months in Thailand, India and Cambodia.

He was in critical condition in a Cambodian hospital in June and July and could not depart that country for several months due to COVID-19. Barry Raff will be missed by the Australian boxing community. Funeral details will follow.