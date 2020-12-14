Bantamweight Reymart Gaballo (23-0, 20 KOs) of the Philippines is ready for the challenge ahead of him in Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The two will square off this Saturday in a 12 round main event aired on Showtime. The site of the event will be the Mohegan Sun Casino, in Uncasville, Connecticut with the WBC interim 118lb world title at stake.

Gaballo’s first major U.S. victory was over a then unbeaten Stephen Young who he defeated unanimously by decision to win the WBA interim bantamweight title.

Young would later go on to unsuccessfully challenge Nonito Donaire for the world title. This is a huge opportunity for Gaballo as he will have the chance to win another title and show he belongs with the best of his division in front of a worldwide live viewing audience.

How has your preparation been taking this fight on short notice?

I am always training and remain in excellent condition. You never know when an opportunity like this may come your way. It has now come my way and I am ready for it.

How would you describe your style of fighting for those who will be seeing you fight for the first time?

I consider myself a complete fighter. I have a lot of knockouts on my record but I have the skills to successfully win by decision as well. I showed this in my victory over Stephen Young.

How exciting are you to be headling on Showtime for the first time?

I feel very fortunate for this opportunity. So many people will be watching me fight. I am ready to step up to the challenge and put on an exciting performance.

What do you know about your opponent?

He is a former world champion and has fought the very best in the division. My trainer Osmiri ” El Moro” Fernandez has me well prepared for this fight.

How has the change been for you now training in the U.S.?

It has gone extremely well. The opportunity to train with and alongside top prospects, world-ranked contenders, and world champions is very valuable experience.

Is there anything you would like to say in closing?

I would like to thank William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing), Osmiri ” El Moro”Fernandez, Sanman Boxing, PBC, MP Promotions, and all the Filipino fans for their continued support.