By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Looks like WBO #1 light-middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) might not be going straight to a showdown with WBO world champion Brian Castaño. According to Ben Damon of Fox Sports, Tszyu is interested in a contest against WBA #6 Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs) in Australia.

“A really tough fight for Tszyu,” said Damon, “but (Gausha) is someone he appears to be interested in fighting. There’s been bit of talk that maybe he could find his way over to Australia, as well.”

Besides Gausha, Tszyu also has his eye on WBC #4 Sebastian Fundora and WBC #2 Sergio Garcia.