By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with 9x USA National Champion and Olympic Trials light flyweight winner Kentavias “Taae” Slay as he prepares for his pro debut this Saturday, Sept. 18 in Cancun, MX. Taae grew up outside of Dallas in Mesquite, TX, and now trains under the watchful eye of former world champion Wayne McCullough in Las Vegas. Taae shares how he got into boxing as well as training with rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr and that he likes watching legends like Pernell Whitaker and James Toney for their defensive mastery. Taae also talks about his work with lightweight champion Devin Haney and much more in this exclusive interview.

