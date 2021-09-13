On October 22 for the first time in history, the WBC bridgerweight title (under 224 pounds) will be on the line. WBC #1 Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (27-1, 19 KOs) will face #3 rated Bryant Jennings (24-4, 14 KOs) for the green and gold belt of the new division at the renovated Olympia Theater in Montréal, Quebec, Canada.

This will be the second clash between Jennings and Rivas, who fought an extremely contested affair in January 2019 in Verona, New York. Rivas won by TKO12.

Rivas-Jennings marks the return of American television to Canada for the first time since December 2018, as ESPN+ retained the broadcast rights to the fight in the USA. The card will also be broadcast live in nearly 50 countries.

A total of six boxing matches are planned.

The return of welterweight Sébastien Bouchard (19-2, 8KO) is confirmed, He will be back in the ring for the second time in 2021, after suffering a major injury against Ayaz Hussain in Quebec in 2019.

Alexandre Roberge (1-1) and Francis Charbonneau (3-1, 1KO) caused a stir March 16th in their 6-round confrontation, which was won by Charbonneau via split decision. The two young boxers will pick up where they left off with another 6-round fight.

The other fights will be announced later this week.

The event will mark the 49th world championship fight promoted by GYM since its founding in 2004. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday.