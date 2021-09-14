September 14, 2021
Sampson Boxing inks Cuban Menace

Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing has sign WBC #10 super featherweight Pablo “The Cuban Menace” Vicente (17-1, 15 KOs) to an exclusive promotional contract. The 28-year-old former Cuban National Team member make his Sampson Boxing debut on October 29 at the Centro de Convenciones Vasco Nunez de Balboa in Panama City in a 10-round showdown against Argentina’s Javier Herrera (17-4-1, 8 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas Super Featherweight Championship.

“The Cuban Menace will be a world champion,” said Lewkowicz. “He is a very strong fighter with excellent power in his combinations and the skill level you would expect from an elite fighter.”

Tszyu eyeing next opponent

