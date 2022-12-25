By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

“I’m very disappointed,” said WBO #1 154lb contender Tim Tszyu upon hearing news that undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo could be out for probably the first half of 2023 with a broken hand. “I felt like the stars aligned for undisputed…but we move on. I’m ready to take on the next mandatory challenger. I’ll be back for Charlo once he is ready and healed.”

Tszyu, who is currently training in Las Vegas, is now expected to face another opponent on Showtime January 28, possibly for an interim title.