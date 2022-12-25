December 24, 2022
Tszyu comments on Charlo postponement

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

“I’m very disappointed,” said WBO #1 154lb contender Tim Tszyu upon hearing news that undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo could be out for probably the first half of 2023 with a broken hand. “I felt like the stars aligned for undisputed…but we move on. I’m ready to take on the next mandatory challenger. I’ll be back for Charlo once he is ready and healed.”

Tszyu, who is currently training in Las Vegas, is now expected to face another opponent on Showtime January 28, possibly for an interim title.

Charlo injured, Tszyu fight postponed

  • First of all Merry Christmas everyone. I pray that GOD Blessed all of you and your families abundantly and that you all remain in great health.

    As for Tszyu, stay busy. Don’t cancel the fight date and keep your blade sharp. Charlo will be there in the 4th quarter of 23.

  • How cool would it be if they let him fight for ALL of the interim titles and he’d be the undisputed interim champion!

  • I thought Tszyu was talking moving up to 160 to fight Golovkin before he retires. Golovkin will be 41 pretty soon. He’d have to be retired by mid 2024, so Tszyu has 1.5 years to try to line up a fight with Golovkin, max. GGG could lose his next fight, or go 1-1 in his next 2. Tszyu could go up to 160 and fight Charlo’s brother, they are pretty similar styles since they are twins, but I guess trying for the WBC 160 lbs title isn’t enough for Tim Tszyu.

  • The Charblow brothers are nothing special at all. B level fighters for sure. Tszyu had a VERY good chance of winning this fight. I honestly think he was going to and will when it finally happens.

  • With so much disappointment in boxing of the best not wanting to fight the best I was so looking forward to this one.

  • Well, what are you supposed to say if you’re Tyzu? Either you get knocked in in January or November. It is unfortunate for everybody inovlved the fight is delayed, but the outcome will remain the same. Tim Tyzu is not Kosta Tyzu, and Charlo will crush him, unfortunately for Tim, he’ll have to wait a few more months to be crushed.

