By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
“I’m very disappointed,” said WBO #1 154lb contender Tim Tszyu upon hearing news that undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo could be out for probably the first half of 2023 with a broken hand. “I felt like the stars aligned for undisputed…but we move on. I’m ready to take on the next mandatory challenger. I’ll be back for Charlo once he is ready and healed.”
Tszyu, who is currently training in Las Vegas, is now expected to face another opponent on Showtime January 28, possibly for an interim title.
That is what I call a lucky break! Tim has dodged a bullet by Charlo breaking his hand for sure.
Tim will beat Charlo if and when it happens
I was thinking the opposite. Charlo aint all that. He struggled against the midget castano.
The stars have aligned for an all action showdown with Fundora. That’s the only fight to make now.
First of all Merry Christmas everyone. I pray that GOD Blessed all of you and your families abundantly and that you all remain in great health.
As for Tszyu, stay busy. Don’t cancel the fight date and keep your blade sharp. Charlo will be there in the 4th quarter of 23.
Hopefully tsyzu still fights on 28th or soon after. And he gets the Charlotte fight when/if it happens
somebody told Charlo and put in his head ,too much risk too little Reward?..Hmm…
How cool would it be if they let him fight for ALL of the interim titles and he’d be the undisputed interim champion!
Lucie
Fabulous..
I thought Tszyu was talking moving up to 160 to fight Golovkin before he retires. Golovkin will be 41 pretty soon. He’d have to be retired by mid 2024, so Tszyu has 1.5 years to try to line up a fight with Golovkin, max. GGG could lose his next fight, or go 1-1 in his next 2. Tszyu could go up to 160 and fight Charlo’s brother, they are pretty similar styles since they are twins, but I guess trying for the WBC 160 lbs title isn’t enough for Tim Tszyu.
Just as I predicted when this fight was announced, I knew Charlo would find a way to postpone this fight.
The Charblow brothers are nothing special at all. B level fighters for sure. Tszyu had a VERY good chance of winning this fight. I honestly think he was going to and will when it finally happens.
With so much disappointment in boxing of the best not wanting to fight the best I was so looking forward to this one.
Well, what are you supposed to say if you’re Tyzu? Either you get knocked in in January or November. It is unfortunate for everybody inovlved the fight is delayed, but the outcome will remain the same. Tim Tyzu is not Kosta Tyzu, and Charlo will crush him, unfortunately for Tim, he’ll have to wait a few more months to be crushed.