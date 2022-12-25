By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

On Christmas eve, WBA super-flyweight champ Joshua Franco arrived in Tokyo, Japan, to participate in a unification bout with WBO ruler Kazuto Ioka, Japan, here in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve.

Accompanied by his brother and ex-WBC titlist Jesse Rodriguez, Franco confidently said, “I have been strenuously training to fight in Ioka’s home turf. I haven’t fought such a skillful puncher as Ioka, so I expect a toe-to-toe fight. I’m 100% confident of my victory and unification of the two belts.”

BoxRec: Joshua Franco